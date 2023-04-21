Satya Pal Malik under CBI scanner over insurance scam; ex-Guv reacts

Satya Pal Malik under CBI scanner over insurance scam; ex-Guv reacts1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- CBI issues notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik to answer queries related to insurance scam: Officials.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satyapal Malik to answer queries related to insurance scam, according to the officials privy to the matter.
Satya Pal Malik reacted to the CBI notice on the insurance scam and said that the investigation agency is looking for some clarifications. Satya Pal Malik said, “The CBI wants certain clarifications in connection with the case reported by me," Satyapal Malik said.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
