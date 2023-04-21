Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / Satya Pal Malik under CBI scanner over insurance scam; ex-Guv reacts

Satya Pal Malik under CBI scanner over insurance scam; ex-Guv reacts

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST Livemint
Mint Image

  • CBI issues notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik to answer queries related to insurance scam: Officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satyapal Malik to answer queries related to insurance scam, according to the officials privy to the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satyapal Malik to answer queries related to insurance scam, according to the officials privy to the matter.

Satya Pal Malik reacted to the CBI notice on the insurance scam and said that the investigation agency is looking for some clarifications. Satya Pal Malik said, “The CBI wants certain clarifications in connection with the case reported by me," Satyapal Malik said.

Satya Pal Malik reacted to the CBI notice on the insurance scam and said that the investigation agency is looking for some clarifications. Satya Pal Malik said, “The CBI wants certain clarifications in connection with the case reported by me," Satyapal Malik said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.