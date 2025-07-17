Satyajit Ray had no link to Mymensingh property, confirms Bangladesh as India offers help to restore it

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has confirmed today, July 17, that the property in Mymensingh that is being demolished has no links to noted filmmaker Satyajit Ray or his grandfather, eminent litterateur Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury. Amid controversy over reports that Bangladeshi authorities were set to demolish a “landmark” building in Mymensingh – with India even offering to help restore it – the Bangladesh government has cited archival records to clarify that the property in fact belonged to a local zamindar, Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury.

In a statement, Bangladesh's foreign ministry said, “Detailed inquiry into the archival records re-confirmed that the house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray. It was built by a local Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, next to his bungalow house ‘Shashi Lodge’, for his employees.”

“Upon the abolition of the zamindari system, it came under the control of the government. The government later allocated it to the Bangladesh 'Shishu Academy. Ever since, the house has been used as the office of the District Shishu Academy. And, the land itself was a non-agricultural government (Khas) land and leased to Shishu Academy on a long term basis.”

Bangladesh said upon reviewing the land records, it is now confirmed that the land belongs to the government and has no association with the Ray family.

“Local senior citizens and respected individuals from various communities also attested that there is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house and land currently leased to the Shishu Academy. The house is not listed as an archaeological monument, either,” Bangladesh said.

It also added that the road, ‘Harikishore Ray Road’ in front of the house if named after Satyajit Ray's great-grandfather Harikishore Ray, the adoptive parent of Satyajit Ray's grandfather Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury.

“The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists. A multi-storied building was constructed there by the new owner,” it said.

“Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, a respected member of the civil society in Mymensingh, shared additional details about the misperception about the house belonging to the Ray family. Local poet and writer Farid Ahmed Dulal also affirmed that the house has no connection with Satyajit Ray or his family. All present unanimously supported the construction of a new building for the Shishu Academy considering the benefit of the children of Mymensingh and urged to proceed without delay.”