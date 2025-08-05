Satyapal Malik, ex-Jammu and Kashmir Governor, dies

Satyapal Malik, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor, has died at the age of 79 years old. Satyapal Malik was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he passed away today on August 5, his personal secretary KS Rana confirmed.

Satyapal Malik's staff informed that the former J&K governor was in the ICU of the Delhi hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments.

In a statement, Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said Satyapal Malik, who served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, passed away at 1:10 pm today after a prolonged illness.

News agency PTI has quoted officials as saying, “Jammu and Kashmir's last governor Satyapal Malik dies in Delhi's hospital.”

Incidentally, Satyapal Malik has passed away on the same date Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as Jammu and Kashmir Governor – August 5, 2019.

Satyapal Malik had also the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career.

SATYAPAL MALIK, AS INDIA KNEW HIM Satyapal Malik entered politics in 1965-66. He served as the President of the Meerut College Students' Union in 1966-67 and later as the President of the Students' Union of the then Meerut University (now Chaudhary Charan Singh University) in 1968-69.

He made his legislative debut in 1974 when he won the Baghpat Assembly seat, contesting as the Bharatiya Kranti Dal candidate. He was later appointed the party's Chief Whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

His growing stature within the political landscape led to his appointment as the All-India General Secretary of the newly formed Lok Dal in 1975. In 1980, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Lok Dal.

In 1984, Satyapal Malok joined Congress and was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1986. In Congress, Satyapal Malik served as the General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC). However, he resigned from both the Congress and the Rajya Sabha in 1987 after Bofors scandal came to light.

That same year, he formed the 'Jan Morcha', which later merged with Janata Dal in 1988. During this period, he worked closely with former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh and actively participated in the Jan-Jagran movement. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aligarh in 1989.

In 2004, Satyapal Malik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested from the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat. He also served as the Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh BJP (2005-06), All-India Incharge of the BJP Kisan Morcha (2009), and later as National Vice President of the BJP in 2012.

In recognition of his long-standing contribution to public life, he was appointed the Governor of Bihar in 2017. A year later, on August 23, 2018, he took oath as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.