Satyendar Jain breaks silence on viral massage video: ‘Even Ajmal Kasab got…'2 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- Satyendar Jain told a trial court that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED), which, he said would prejudice his trial
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, has finally broken his silence on the viral video in which he was seen taking foot and body massages from an inmate. Putting up a defence, Satyendar Jain told a trial court Tuesday that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED), which, he said would prejudice his trial.
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, has finally broken his silence on the viral video in which he was seen taking foot and body massages from an inmate. Putting up a defence, Satyendar Jain told a trial court Tuesday that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED), which, he said would prejudice his trial.
Despite the undertaking given to the court, Satyendar Jain said, the Enforcement Directorate had been passing information to the media. Satyendar Jain said, “I am defamed every single minute by their act." Referring to Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict, Satyendar Jain said, “Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial".
Despite the undertaking given to the court, Satyendar Jain said, the Enforcement Directorate had been passing information to the media. Satyendar Jain said, “I am defamed every single minute by their act." Referring to Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict, Satyendar Jain said, “Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial".
Satyendar Jain also claimed that he has lost 28kg weight since he has been put in Tihar. He alleged he has been denied food and health check-ups.
Satyendar Jain also claimed that he has lost 28kg weight since he has been put in Tihar. He alleged he has been denied food and health check-ups.
In a submission to the court, Satyendar Jain said, “What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail... is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?"
In a submission to the court, Satyendar Jain said, “What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail... is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?"
The purported CCTV footage dated 13 September shows Satyendar Jain lying on his bed while a man seated next to him is seen massaging his foot. The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, 10 days after the ED accused the Delhi minister of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
The purported CCTV footage dated 13 September shows Satyendar Jain lying on his bed while a man seated next to him is seen massaging his foot. The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, 10 days after the ED accused the Delhi minister of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
As the video went viral, the AAP leaders came to Satyendar Jain’s rescue, saying it was “treatment for injury". Manish Sisodia has claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury.
As the video went viral, the AAP leaders came to Satyendar Jain’s rescue, saying it was “treatment for injury". Manish Sisodia has claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury.
However, the man who was seen giving massages to Satyendar Jain was allegedly no physiotherapist. He has been identified as Rinku, a prisoner of Tihar jail lodged in a minor rape case.
However, the man who was seen giving massages to Satyendar Jain was allegedly no physiotherapist. He has been identified as Rinku, a prisoner of Tihar jail lodged in a minor rape case.
The Tihar Jail official sources have told ANI that Rinku was "not a physiotherapist" and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
The Tihar Jail official sources have told ANI that Rinku was "not a physiotherapist" and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)