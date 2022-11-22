Satyendar Jain breaks silence on viral massage video: ‘Even Ajmal Kasab got…'

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, has finally broken his silence on the viral video in which he was seen taking foot and body massages from an inmate. Putting up a defence, Satyendar Jain told a trial court Tuesday that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED), which, he said would prejudice his trial.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}