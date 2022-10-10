OPEN APP
Home / News / Satyendar Jain gets relief as HC closes all proceedings under Benami Act
The Delhi high court on Monday ordered closure of all proceedings against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act. In relief to Satyendar Jain, the high court has allowed the Delhi minister’s plea challenging proceedings against him under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act.

Earlier in September, the high court had announced that no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken by the authorities against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the amended Benami law.

The order was passed by Justice Yashwant Varma while hearing a batch of petitions by Jain and several others against the initiation of proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 against them.

