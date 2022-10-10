Satyendar Jain gets relief as HC closes all proceedings under Benami Act1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 06:46 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday ordered closure of all proceedings against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act. In relief to Satyendar Jain, the high court has allowed the Delhi minister’s plea challenging proceedings against him under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act.