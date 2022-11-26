Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s plea seeking special food in the Tihar jail where he is lodged was dismissed by a special court on Saturday. Satyendar Jain had sought directions to get special food inside the jail as per his religious beliefs. Special Judge Vikas Dhull dismissed the petition for special food during judicial custody.

In the same matter, the Tihar Jail administration stated that as per the jail record, there is no request available where Satyendar Jain had informed about himself observing fast in accordance with his religious beliefs. Therefore, the question of allowing/permitting him for such fast by the prison administration does not arise.

Tihar lawyer Abhijeet Shankar said that dry fruits in prisons were not allowed to a prisoner and they couldn’t be taken as an alternative to a meal. The jail authority also said that the prison provides a balanced and nutritious diet to all the prisoners.

The special court had earlier sought a report from Tihar jail on what food had been given to Satyendar Jain in the past few months and whether he was on a fast or not.

Appearing for Satyendar Jain, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra said, "Under what provision they say I can't go for indefinite fasting? We're in a country where everyone is free to profess their own religion. No one can actually stop me from professing my religion. I am not even getting basic food in jail, are my human rights also taken away?"

On the massage controversy, Satyendar Jain submitted: “Someone was just pressing my hand because I had a fall inside the jail."

“I am a Jain and have all my life only eaten after going to the temple and that's the reason why I am on fast here. No one can actually stop me from professing my religion," he said. Rejecting the ED’s privileged treatment remark, Satyendar Jain submitted: “What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kgs in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? There are no prison rules violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet."

(With agency inputs)