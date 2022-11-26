Satyendar Jain's plea for special food in jail dismissed1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s plea seeking special food in the Tihar jail where he is lodged was dismissed by a special court on Saturday. Satyendar Jain had sought directions to get special food inside the jail as per his religious beliefs. Special Judge Vikas Dhull dismissed the petition for special food during judicial custody.