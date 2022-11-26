Satyendar Jain's plea for special food in jail dismissed

“I am a Jain and have all my life only eaten after going to the temple and that's the reason why I am on fast here. No one can actually stop me from professing my religion," he said. Rejecting the ED’s privileged treatment remark, Satyendar Jain submitted: “What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kgs in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? There are no prison rules violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet."