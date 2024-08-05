Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia in Sign of Faith in Demand

Saudi Arabia raised the price of its flagship crude to Asia for the first time in three months, a sign that the kingdom remains confident about demand in the world’s largest importer.

Bloomberg
Updated5 Aug 2024, 01:37 AM IST
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia in Sign of Faith in Demand
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia in Sign of Faith in Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised the price of its flagship crude to Asia for the first time in three months, a sign that the kingdom remains confident about demand in the world’s largest importer.

State-owned Saudi Aramco raised the September official selling price of Arab Light crude for customers in Asia by 20 cents to $2 a barrel above the regional Oman-Dubai benchmark, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. Still, it was less than the increase of 50 cents forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five traders and refiners. 

Oil demand appears healthy for next month in Asia as refineries come back from maintenance and China’s consumption typically peaks in September and October, said traders involved in the survey. The increase had also been expected as a result of moves in Asian oil prices over recent weeks, traders added.

The increase comes days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies signaled no changes to oil supplies, and stuck with tentative plans to start reviving halted production next quarter. 

Middle East crude is also looking more attractive to Asian buyers compared with expensive grades from the Atlantic basin. Chinese, Thai and South Korean companies recently boosted their purchases of Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude. 

Still, there’s some concern over a possible supply surplus starting later this year if the OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia, go through with their plan to begin unwinding some of their voluntary cuts. About 540,000 barrels a day are due to be added over the course of the fourth quarter, which when combined with ample supplies from the US, Guyana, Brazil, and a faltering economic outlook in China, contributes to pressure on benchmark oil prices. 

Oil traders and analysts are divided on whether the OPEC members will proceed with their plan, a Bloomberg survey showed last week. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 01:37 AM IST
HomeNewsSaudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices to Asia in Sign of Faith in Demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue