Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Considers Selling $50 Billion in Shares
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Summary
- Offering, likely on Riyadh exchange, would be largest in history of capital markets; similar previous plans have fallen through
Saudi Arabia’s on-again, off-again plans to list more shares of Aramco, the world’s most valuable oil company, appear to be on again.
