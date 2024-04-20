Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games to Invest More in Mobile After ‘Monopoly Go’
After seeing the major success of its mobile game Monopoly Go, Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Group plans to invest more in mobile game development and acquisitions, according to the company’s chief executive officer.
(Bloomberg) -- After seeing the major success of its mobile game Monopoly Go, Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Group plans to invest more in mobile game development and acquisitions, according to the company’s chief executive officer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message