Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: L&T Construction secures ₹2,500-crore deal1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational, is engaged in the infrastructure sector with a footprint in over 50 countries.
In the most recent quarter, the power transmission and distribution division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) received sizeable engineering, procurement and construction orders to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia. Orders for products valued between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500 crore have been given to L&T.