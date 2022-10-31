In the most recent quarter, the power transmission and distribution division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) received sizeable engineering, procurement and construction orders to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia. Orders for products valued between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500 crore have been given to L&T.

More than 400KM of 380kV overhead transmission lines, as well as a new 230kV gas-insulated substation with related automation and protection systems, will be built by it, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on October 31.

"The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030," the filing said.

According to the filing, these recurrent orders from the biggest provider of electric energy systems in the MENA area show the company's core competencies and the customer trust it has built up over the course of its engagement with Saudi Arabia for many years. With operations in more than 50 countries, the Indian multinational L&T is active in the infrastructure sector.

(With ANI inputs)