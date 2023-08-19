Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince meets Iran's foreign minister in highest-level talks since reconciliation2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Iran's foreign minister in highest-level talks since reconciliation in March. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, accepting an invitation to visit Tehran.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a historic meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on August 18, marking the highest-level talks between the two nations since their reconciliation in March, Reuters reported. This reconciliation followed years of bitter rivalry that had destabilised the region.