Saudi Crown Prince: ‘getting closer’ towards normalising relations with Israel; What it means for US?2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia is progressing towards normalising relations with Israel.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia is steadily progressing towards normalising relations with Israel, in an interview with US broadcaster Fox News. This follows similar moves by other Gulf nations amid United States aiming for a Saudi-Israeli agreement, reported Reuters.