OPEN APP
Home >News >Saudi King Salman, 85, gets Pfizer Covid shot
Saudi King Salman, 85, gets Covid shot (AP)
Saudi King Salman, 85, gets Covid shot (AP)

Saudi King Salman, 85, gets Pfizer Covid shot

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 10:12 AM IST AFP

The 85-year-old Saudi Arabia's King received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, more than three weeks after the kingdom kicked off a three-phase inoculation programme.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday received a Covid-19 vaccine jab, more than three weeks after the kingdom kicked off a three-phase inoculation programme, official media said.

King Salman, 85, "received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine," in the futuristic Red Sea city of Neom, the Saudi Press Agency said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India self-reliant in fight against Covid-19, ready with two 'Made in India' vaccines: PM Modi

2 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Medical workers in protective suits administer the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

China says WHO visit preparations ongoing

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Kim Jong calls US war monster, says North Korea will develop more nuclear tech

Kim Jong calls US war monster, says North Korea will develop more nuclear tech

4 min read . 10:48 AM IST

Official media published pictures and videos showing the king receiving the injection.

Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The health ministry said the programme would roll out in three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic ailments or at high risk of infection.

People over 50 would be vaccinated next, with everyone else included in the third stage, the ministry said, adding that the vaccine would be free for citizens and residents.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 363,000 novel coronavirus cases, including more than 6,000 deaths -- the highest among the Gulf Arab states.

But the kingdom has also reported a high recovery rate.

Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 34 million, according to official figures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout