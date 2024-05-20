Saudi King to Receive Treatment at Palace for Lung Inflammation

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz is suffering from inflammation of the lung and will be receiving antibiotics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz is suffering from inflammation of the lung and will be receiving antibiotics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The agency reported earlier on Sunday that the 88-year-old monarch had a high fever and joint pain. He underwent medical tests at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace.

In April, he was admitted and then released from the hospital after having a routine checkup, SPA reported at the time.

King Salman has led the world’s largest oil exporter since 2015. His son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman handles most day-to-day affairs in Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince had been expected to travel to Japan this week on a rare trip outside of the Middle East. MBS, as he’s known, was set to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit from May 20 to May 23, according to the Japanese government.

Read More: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince to Visit Japan Later This Month

He met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday to discuss the war in Gaza and the “nearly final version" of draft strategic agreements between Saudi Arabia and the US, SPA said.

The two countries are nearing a historic pact that would offer the kingdom security guarantees and lay out a possible pathway to diplomatic ties with Israel, Bloomberg has reported.

Prince Mohammed also recently met with regional leaders including Jordan's King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

