Saudi Prince Alwaleed is second largest shareholder in Twitter

On Friday, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz tweeted: “Dear friend "Chief Twit" @elonmusk Together all the way @Twitter," and an image of a statement from the prince’s firm, Kingdom Holding, and his private office. It declared that based on Elon Musk’s offer, the prince was rolling over his 34.948 million shares of Twitter (worth $54.20 per share), making me the second largest shareholder in the social media company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}