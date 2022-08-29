'Savarkar flew on wings bulbul': Kannada book chapter goes viral

The BJP government in Karnataka has drawn flak over a chapter in a Kannada school textbook which says that VD Savarkar 'would fly out of prison on the wings of bulbul'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been slammed over a chapter in a Kannada school textbook. The chapter in a Class 8 textbook claims that Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would fly out of prison and return “on the wings of bulbul", a bird. The Karnataka government has drawn flak for the “glorification" of VD Savarkar by saying that he used to fly on the wings of a bird.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been slammed over a chapter in a Kannada school textbook. The chapter in a Class 8 textbook claims that Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would fly out of prison and return “on the wings of bulbul", a bird. The Karnataka government has drawn flak for the “glorification" of VD Savarkar by saying that he used to fly on the wings of a bird.
The lesson, "Kalavannu Geddavaru" is a travelogue written by author KT Gatti, narrating his experience about a visit to the Andaman cellular jail, where the Hindutva leader was imprisoned. Describing the prison cell, the author said there was not even a keyhole in Savarkar’s cell.
The lesson, "Kalavannu Geddavaru" is a travelogue written by author KT Gatti, narrating his experience about a visit to the Andaman cellular jail, where the Hindutva leader was imprisoned. Describing the prison cell, the author said there was not even a keyhole in Savarkar’s cell.
“…but still somehow bulbul birds used to come flying inside the cell, and sitting on their wings Savarkar used to visit his motherland every day and return," the chapter reads.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“…but still somehow bulbul birds used to come flying inside the cell, and sitting on their wings Savarkar used to visit his motherland every day and return," the chapter reads.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A paragraph on VD Savarkar has erupted a fresh controversy as the Opposition has accused the BJP government of "rewriting history" by inserting the said section in the revised high school curriculum in the state.
A paragraph on VD Savarkar has erupted a fresh controversy as the Opposition has accused the BJP government of "rewriting history" by inserting the said section in the revised high school curriculum in the state.
‘BRAINLESS GOVT’
‘BRAINLESS GOVT’
Terming the state government as “brainless", DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka Government is trying to change the history of Indian Politics. Mahatama Gandhi ji led the Indian freedom struggle, it is only he who could be called a true Mahatma. Incumbent government have changed National Educational Policy(NEP) to Nagpur Educational Policy!"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Terming the state government as “brainless", DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka Government is trying to change the history of Indian Politics. Mahatama Gandhi ji led the Indian freedom struggle, it is only he who could be called a true Mahatma. Incumbent government have changed National Educational Policy(NEP) to Nagpur Educational Policy!"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This is a brainless Government. We will scrap the National Educational Policy when we come to power in next Legislative elections. They want to change the history filled with their personal agenda," claimed Shivakumar.
“This is a brainless Government. We will scrap the National Educational Policy when we come to power in next Legislative elections. They want to change the history filled with their personal agenda," claimed Shivakumar.
On the chapter on Savarkar, MLA from Chittapur constituency, Priyank Kharge, said, " Quite funny what the government of Karnataka is doing. Even if they want to use it as a metaphor, this false glorification of Veer Savarkar is not good for anyone. If you really want to know what your leader said, you should follow that. They have killed the scientific temper that has been groomed in they country."
On the chapter on Savarkar, MLA from Chittapur constituency, Priyank Kharge, said, " Quite funny what the government of Karnataka is doing. Even if they want to use it as a metaphor, this false glorification of Veer Savarkar is not good for anyone. If you really want to know what your leader said, you should follow that. They have killed the scientific temper that has been groomed in they country."
Though some have said the “Savarkar flying on the wings of bulbul" reference seems to be a poetic expression or a metaphor used by the writer, as part of his narration, and should not be taken in a literal sense.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Though some have said the “Savarkar flying on the wings of bulbul" reference seems to be a poetic expression or a metaphor used by the writer, as part of his narration, and should not be taken in a literal sense.