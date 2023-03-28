Savarkar row: Congress to tone down attack after Sharad Pawar's intervention2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has stepped in to play the peacemaker by conveying Shiv Sena's concerns on Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar to the Congress leadership
Amid strains in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance over Rahul Gandhi's strident criticism of V D Savarkar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stepped in to play the peacemaker by conveying Shiv Sena's concerns on the issue to the Congress leadership.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×