Sawan 2024: Devotees flock to Lord Shiva temple across India on the first day of holy month | Watch

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Sawan 2024: Kanwariyas arriving from Haridwar on Monday, July 22, at NH 58 Meerut road, in Ghaziabad, during the Kanwar Yatra.
Sawan 2024: On the first day of the holy month of 'Sawan' month, devotees flocked to the temple of Lord Shiva in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur to partake in celebrations. To mark the occasion, the devotees were seen queueing up to worship Lord Shiva on Monday, July 22.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Devotees offered prayers at Baba Nageshwar temple at Naya Ganj. In Varanasi, devotees could be seen taking a holy dip in the revered Ganga River, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Here's a look at celebrations across India on the auspicious occasion:

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain, Prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Maharashtra

Devotees throng Babulnath Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Deoghar, followers offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath temple today.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, devotees were seen taking a holy dip in the Ganga River,

Delhi

In the national capital- Delhi, devotees offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple located at Chandni Chowk. The first day of Sawan month is a time revered by Hindus for its spiritual significance. On this occasion, devotees express their devotion to Lord Shiva. Millions across the country throng to temples during this sacred month to worship Lord Shiva.

Typically, falling between July and August, practices and rituals on this day range from worship and fasting to pilgrimage tour. The worship during this period is dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation.

In Hindu mythology, Sawan holds significance since it is the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan). Hence, he saved the universe from its toxic effects. Sawan rains are considered to be symbolic of Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period undertake fasting and offer prayers. Moreover, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, during Sawan month since the day is considered auspicious. Many followers abstain from eating grains and consume only fruits, milk, and specific foods.

The recitation of Shiva mantras, the singing of bhajans, and the performance of Rudrabhishek, which involves the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances, are fervently observed practices in many households and temples on this occasion.

(With inputs from ANI)

