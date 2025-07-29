‘Say Donald Trump is a liar’: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Narendra Modi during Operation Sindoor debate

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition and Rae Bareli MP, has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly call US President Donald Trump a “liar” for claiming credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack.

“….he [PM Modi] must deny in Lok Sabha that Trump is a 'liar' and we did not lose any planes,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding, “It is a very dangerous time and we cannot afford a prime minister who doesn't know how to use the Army. We cannot afford a prime minister who doesn't have the guts to say from here that Donald Trump is a liar."

The remark refers to Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having brokered peace between India and Pakistan. While India has consistently denied these assertions, the US President continues to highlight his alleged role in de-escalating tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his speech during a debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also targeting the Central government for lack of “political will” in their attack on Pakistan. Referring to the targeted attack on terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Rahul Gandhi accused the government of “tieing the hands of the pilots”.

“I was listening to Rajnath Singh. The Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor began at 1:05 am and it lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing. He said that ‘ we called Pakistan at 1:35 am and told them that we do not want to escalate, and we targeted only non-military targets’," he said.

"These are not my words. These are the words of India's defence minister," Rahul Gandhi said. He then went on to accuse the government of undermining the morale and effectiveness of the armed forces by imposing limitations.

"You told Pakistanis what you will do. You went into Pakistan, and you told our pilots not to attack their air defence. It was bound that the aircraft would be downed. You tied the hands of our pilots,” Rahul Gandhi said.