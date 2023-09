The registration window for the 6160 posts of apprentice for State Bank Bank of India will close on 21 September 21, 2023 at 11.50 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those interested students can apply for the post through the official SBI recruitment portal at sbi.co.in.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}