SBI aims to gain market share in all districts: Chairman Setty
Summary
As the State Bank of India marks its platinum jubilee, chairman Setty has laid out a 10-year road map to become the market leader in all 787 districts across the country.
Mumbai: State Bank of India is aiming to be the market leader in all 787 districts of the country as it prepares for the next 10 years, said chairman C.S. Setty, in an interview with Mint on the occasion of its platinum jubilee celebrations.
