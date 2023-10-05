SBI chief Dinesh Khara's tenure extended till August 2024: Report
Dinesh Khara's current tenure was scheduled to conclude on October 7. As per the report, the SBI chief has been asked to continue till he attains the age of 63, in August next year.
The tenure of Dinesh Khara, the chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), has been extended till August 2024, news agency Reuters reported on October 5, citing government sources who are privy to the development.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message