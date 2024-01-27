SBI holiday this weekend : SBI is closed today for the fourth Saturday holiday and will remain closed tomorrow, following the regular Sunday closure. The SBI was closed on January 26 on the account of India's 75th Republic Day. Indian banks enjoyed a three-day weekend starting this Friday, in commemoration of the 75th Republic Day, and will wrap up on Sunday.

Both Private and PSU banks, including SBI, are closed on the second and the fourth Saturday of every month and on all Sundays. The fifth Saturday, if a particular happens to have one, is a working day for all banks. The following is the list of SBI holidays in this week:

Banks will remain closed on these dates this week

All banks closed on January 27

January 27 (Fourth Saturday)

All banks closed on January 28

January 28 (Sunday)

SBI closed in Assam on January 31 (Wednesday)

SBI will be remain closed in Assam on January 31 on occasion of Me-Dum-Me-Phi. Me-dam-me-phi is a state holiday in Assam as it is a festival to worship ancestors.

It is observed by the Ahom, or Tai-Ahom, ethnic community that is spread across the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It is an important festival in the Ahom religion.

Banks to remain closed until Jan 28

All banks have had a long weekend starting January 26 owing to the Republic Day which was celebrated on Friday and the the fourth Saturday which next day, January 27. Sundays are off for all banks across the nation.

HOW ABOUT FEBRUARY?

SBI closed on February 2 ( Friday)

All SBI branches in Sikkim will remain closed on February 2 on occasion of Sonam Losar. Sonam Lhosar is a New Year's day festival of the Hyolmo and Tamang people of Nepal as well as Sikkim and Darjeeling regions of India. It falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice which is usually the Magh Sukla Pratipada based on the eastern lunar calendar.

SBI closed on February 5 (Monday)

All SBI branches will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on February 5 on occasion of Hazrat Ali Jayanti. Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims around the world. He was known for his wisdom, bravery and devotion to Islam.

The apex institution, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), releases the list of bank holidays. The list is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements and coordination with other banks. A total of 16 holidays were allotted to banks in the month of January 2024 including second, and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other regional holidays.

