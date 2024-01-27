SBI holiday today? Know if banks across India will remain open on this Saturday or not
Curious about an SBI holiday today? Check here if the bank will keep their doors open during the weekend.
SBI holiday this weekend: SBI is closed today for the fourth Saturday holiday and will remain closed tomorrow, following the regular Sunday closure. The SBI was closed on January 26 on the account of India's 75th Republic Day. Indian banks enjoyed a three-day weekend starting this Friday, in commemoration of the 75th Republic Day, and will wrap up on Sunday.