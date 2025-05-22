SBI manager facing backlash apologises, says ‘will try to converse in Kannada’ | Viral video

A video of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager refusing to speak Kannada with a customer in Karnataka has gone viral, igniting a fierce language debate across social media. The non-Kannadiga manager, stationed in Bengaluru Rural’s Chandapura, was caught on camera insisting on speaking Hindi despite repeated requests from a customer to converse in Kannada — the state’s official language. The SBI branch manager has now apologised in a separate video, as seen on social media.

SBI Branch Manager's Viral Video Triggers Language Controversy The dispute unfolded at the SBI branch in Chandapura, Bengaluru Rural, when a customer insisted that the bank official communicate in Kannada, citing the state’s linguistic pride.

The manager, however, responded in Hindi, stating that she lives in India and prefers to use the national language. The confrontation escalated quickly, with the customer reminding the official, “This is Karnataka,” but the manager stood firm, saying she preferred Hindi as she “lives in India.”

The exchange was captured on video, which then went viral across social media platforms.

The video sparked widespread outrage, dividing public opinion. Many defended the bank manager’s right to speak any language, while others criticised her for what they perceived as a dismissive attitude towards Karnataka’s official language and its citizens.

SBI Branch Manager Apologises In the wake of the uproar, the SBI manager issued a heartfelt apology — in Kannada. A new video surfaced where she says, “Whoever got hurt because of me, I’m sorry. I will try to converse in Kannada,” reportedly coached by colleagues on what to say.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam's song removed from upcoming Kannada film after Bengaluru controversy

The apology video quickly gained traction, with mixed reactions from netizens.

The controversy caught the attention of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who condemned the manager’s behaviour as “strongly condemnable” and welcomed the bank’s swift decision to transfer her.

“The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager refusing to speak Kannada and English shows disregard to citizens,” he tweeted, adding that the matter should now be considered closed.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam faces legal action for linking Kannada song demand to Pahalgam attack