SBI shows margin resilience, but low RoA constrains re-rating
SBI has shown resilience with steady margins in the June quarter, and it is set for support from deposits' repricing, fresh capital, and a lower cash reserve ratio in the latter half of FY26. Fee income growth and stable asset quality boost its outlook, though valuations trail private peers.
State Bank of India (SBI) has shown resilience on the margin front in the June quarter, and is confident of maintaining its domestic net interest margin (NIM) at 3% for the fiscal year. This is largely in line with the Q1 reading of 3.02%, which was down 33 basis points year-on-year (y-o-y).