So far in 2025, shares of SBI have fetched 1.4% returns, lagging Nifty Bank’s 8%. Its valuations are facing a constraint too. Motilal Oswal Financial Services values SBI's subsidiaries and associates at ₹243 a share. If it is deducted from the current market price, the stock is available at ₹561. Considering Motilal estimates SBI's adjusted book value at ₹566 for FY27, the stock is currently trading below its adjusted book value. Leading private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are quoting at least twice of their adjusted book value.