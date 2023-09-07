The State Bank of India (SBI) officially released the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 notification on September 6, 2023. The registration process for Probationary Officer (PO) positions is set to commence on September 7, 2023, and will conclude on September 27, 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2000 PO vacancies within the organisation. The preliminary examination for these positions is scheduled for November 2023.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the PO position, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Individuals in their Final Year/Semester of graduation can also apply provisionally, provided they can furnish proof of graduation completion by December 31, 2023. Additionally, candidates' ages should fall within the range of 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2023.

Selection process

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination followed by a main examination. Candidates who clear the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be considered for final selection. Only the marks obtained in the Main Examination (Phase-II), including both the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in the Group Discussion and Interview (Phase-III) to create the final merit list.

Candidates must qualify separately in both Phase-II and Phase-III. The final merit list will be determined by aggregating marks from the Written Test and Group Discussion and Interview.

Application fees

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC candidates is INR 750, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from paying any application fee. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

For further details, interested candidates can visit the official website at SBI.