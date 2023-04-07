SBI records steepest market cap fall in Asia Pacific during Jan-Mar quarter: S&P Global Market Intelligence1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The analysis produced by global financial market information and analytics services provider showed SBI ranked 14th, down three notches from the prior quarter
State Bank of India, India's biggest lender by assets, recorded the largest decline in market capitalization among the top 20 banks in the Asia Pacific region in the first quarter of 2023 (January-March), according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
