Lending marketplace Paisabazaar.com and SBM Bank India on Tuesday announced the launch of Step Up Credit Card–a credit-builder product designed for consumers with limited access to formal credit, due to ineligible credit score.

A key part of Paisabazaar’s long-term growth strategy is building neo-lending products with partners, to meet specific consumer need gaps, it said, adding that these innovative products would drive inclusiveness, by enabling underserved segments to access credit and over the long-term, strengthen the lending ecosystem.

The Step Up Credit Card, built in partnership with SBM Bank India, is the first product to be launched under Paisabazaar’s neo-lending strategy. A secured card provided against a fixed deposit (with SBM Bank India), Step Up Card helps consumers with damaged credit or those with no credit history to steadily build their Credit Score, the statement said.

Neeraj Sinha, head of retail and consumer banking at SBM Bank India said, in India, the penetration of credit cards is low owing to a lack of credit history and high delinquencies.

“We partnered with Paisabazaar to design a product that solved both these challenges – backed by a fixed deposit, it not only protects the quality of the assets but also helps build the credit score. We conducted a pilot program which witnessed great results and today we are launching the card for everyone," said Sinha.

Consumers can take the Step Up Credit Card on the Paisabazaar platform through a completely digital and paperless process, with instant issuance and activation.

