In a jolt to lenders, SC bars spectrum sale under IBC
The apex court was hearing the case regarding the tussle between Aircel and the telecom department on the back of petitions filed by State Bank of India and the two insolvent telecom operators who had challenged a 2021 order of an appellate court.
The Supreme Court on Friday dashed banks' hopes of recovering money lent to bankrupt telecom operators such as Reliance Communications (RCom) and Aircel by ruling that airwaves cannot be sold under an insolvency process. Therefore, the future of the two operators and how UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (UVARCL), the asset reconstruction company that had won the bids for them, will monetize them without selling the precious spectrum is now a gnawing question.