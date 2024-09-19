SC rejects Vodafone, Airtel curative petition hearing; ₹1.47 trillion AGR demand stands

  • Any relief could have reduced the AGR dues payable by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.
  • Vodafone Idea's debt burden would have been lower, but now its financial troubles may continue to mount.

Gulveen Aulakh, Krishna Yadav
Published19 Sep 2024, 01:45 PM IST
The SC’s order will negatively impact Vodafone Idea’s ability to pay existing dues and increase pressure on cash flows. (Photo: Reuters)
The SC’s order will negatively impact Vodafone Idea’s ability to pay existing dues and increase pressure on cash flows. (Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court declined to hear curative petitions filed by Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies seeking relief in the apex court’s 2019 ruling that added their non-telecom revenue to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for calculating licence fees and spectrum usage charges payable to the government.

“Application for listing the curative petitions in open court is rejected,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said in its order dated August 30, which was issued on Thursday. “The curative petitions are dismissed in terms of the signed order. Pending application, if any, stands disposed of.”

The order is a blow for Vodafone Idea and Airtel, which had hoped to reduce their burden of 1.47 trillion in AGR dues to the government. Lower payments could have helped loss-making Vodafone Idea reduce its debt burden, but with the rejection of its curative petition, its financial troubles may continue to mount.

Also Read: Call waiting: How Vodafone Idea can claw its way back

Brokerages expected a reduction of 35,000 crore in the AGR dues in the event of a positive outcome from the curative petitions.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 11.23% to 11.46 on the BSE at 1 pm. Bharti Airtel shares advanced about 2%.

The pleas sought corrections of clerical and arithmetic errors in calculations of AGR by the telecom department. The telcos also wanted the penalty to be limited to 50% of the pending dues instead of the full amount and that the interest rate on the penalty be lowered. The companies claimed the telecom department had imposed ‘arbitrary’ penalty amounts that should be lowered.

For Bharti Airtel, relief would have strengthened it financially and enabled it to improve the return on capital employed and returns to shareholders. However, the SC’s order will negatively impact Vodafone Idea’s ability to pay existing dues and increase pressure on cash flows.

Financial crisis

To be sure, the Aditya Birla Group-backed Vodafone Idea raised 18,000 crore from the country’s largest follow-on public offer in April and is in discussions with banks to raise debt and bank guarantees totaling 35,000 crore. The No. 3 telco has a five-year 55,000 crore capex plan to rebuild its services and become competitive.

Also Read: Keen to tap banks for 35,000 crore, now that evaluation’s done: Vodafone Idea

The court’s decision will also adversely impact Indus Towers, which fell 9.25% to 388 on the BSE. Vodafone Idea is one of its largest tenants and owes it 7,000- 10,000 crore.

As per the 2019 order of the SC, against which the curative petitions were filed, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were supposed to have paid 1.47 trillion in AGR dues to the government. The government was to get 92,461 crore as licence fees, which is 5% of AGR, and 55,000 crore in spectrum usage charges, which were at 3% of AGR.

The 2019 order was a body blow to the telcos and severely affected their balance sheets and profitability. Vodafone Idea had raised concerns about the dues in the backdrop of its own financial crisis, stating that the AGR demanded exceeded the principal amount.

The court subsequently allowed the telcos to pay up the AGR dues over a 10-year period, in response to a plea in September 2020. In 2021, the court dismissed a plea seeking corrections in the demands raised by the telecom department on the grounds of computation errors.

The telcos subsequently paid up about 12,500 crore, or 10% of the dues, upfront to the government that year. Lawyers aware of the details said the telcos had been paying the annual obligations to the government as per the 2020 ruling, and the curative petitions could have lowered the total amount and subsequent annual instalments.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea narrows losses to 6,434 crore, revenues down, Arpu flat

The telecom department estimated Airtel’s AGR dues at 43,980 crore as opposed to the company’s own estimate of 13,004 crore. For Vodafone Idea, the DoT’s demand was 58,254 crore versus 21,533 assessed by the company.

Tata Teleservices, also a party to the case, faced a demand of 16,798 crore compared with its own estimate of 2,197 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSC rejects Vodafone, Airtel curative petition hearing; ₹1.47 trillion AGR demand stands

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    423.45
    02:45 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    9.6 (2.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.40
    02:45 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.85 (-3.7%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.10
    02:45 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.35 (-2.58%)

    Indus Towers

    380.85
    02:44 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -46.7 (-10.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,385.95
    02:42 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    94 (7.28%)

    K P R Mill

    910.10
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    51.15 (5.95%)

    United Breweries

    2,131.30
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    82.3 (4.02%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,184.30
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    39.4 (3.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue