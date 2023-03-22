SC Collegium expresses concern over instances of Centre overlooking names recommended as judges4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:29 PM IST
SC Collegium has expressed concerns over instances of the Central government withholding or overlooking names recommended as judges
The Supreme Court Collegium has voiced concern over instances of the Centre withholding or overlooking the names recommended for appointment as judges and asked it to take "necessary action" for elevation of those selected earlier.
