Supreme Court on 30 October directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide by December 31 the disqualification petitions against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the MLAs who backed him during the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court has also declined the proposal of Narwekar to conclude proceedings on disqualification petitions by February 29, 2024.

On the disqualification petitions of the NCP, SC has asked the Speaker to decide by 31 January 2024 for the NCP group led by Sharad Pawar against a group of rebel legislators led by Ajit Pawar faction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

