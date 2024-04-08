SC expands scope of rights to life, equality; says ‘climate crisis impacts...'
In a recent judgement, Supreme Court, ruled that climate change impacts constitutional guarantee of rights to life and equality provided under Article 14 and Article 21
Emphasising the impact of climate change on people's lives, the Supreme Court in a judgement said that the “right against the adverse effects of climate change," falls under the scope of Articles 14 and 21 that guarantee rights to equality and life.
