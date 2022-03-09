SC grants bail to convict A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

SC grants bail to convict A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- The SC was hearing the plea Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the MDMA probe is completed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan, who is serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The top court took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan, who is serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The top court took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.
The apex court was hearing the plea of Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case.
The apex court was hearing the plea of Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case.
Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally. The woman was later identified as Dhanu.
Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally. The woman was later identified as Dhanu.
Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.
Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.
In May 1999, the SC had upheld the death sentence of four convicts – Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini.
In May 1999, the SC had upheld the death sentence of four convicts – Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini.
The top court, however, had in February 2014 commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan and two others – Santhan and Murugan – to life imprisonment on the grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre.
The top court, however, had in February 2014 commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan and two others – Santhan and Murugan – to life imprisonment on the grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!