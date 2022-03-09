SC grants bail to convict A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan, who is serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The top court took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court was hearing the plea of Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally. The woman was later identified as Dhanu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.

In May 1999, the SC had upheld the death sentence of four convicts – Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini.

The top court, however, had in February 2014 commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan and two others – Santhan and Murugan – to life imprisonment on the grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from PTI

