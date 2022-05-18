This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012
After being under 6.5 years in custody, the Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. Peter Mukerjea is already on bail since February 2020. She will be released on the same conditions on which Peter Mukrjea was granted bail.
Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the trial is not going to be completed anytime soon.
"The allegation made against the petitioner is that she planned the murder in view of the live in relationship of her daughter with Rahul Mukerjea, who was the son of Peter Mukerjea and his earlier wife," the court said.
Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.
Bora was Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship.
Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020. His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.
