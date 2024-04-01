Bhojshala-Maul Masjid row: SC refuses to stay ASI survey in disputed sites of MP's Dhar. Details here
Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, ASI and Madhya Pradesh government on plea against 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.
The Supreme Court on April 1 refused to stay Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, but said no action should be taken without it permission on the outcome of the ASI survey.