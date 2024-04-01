The Supreme Court on April 1 refused to stay Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, but said no action should be taken without it permission on the outcome of the ASI survey.

In addition to this, the top court has also issued notice on plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey in the disputed site "Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid". On March 11, the High Court's Indore bench had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala structure in the Dhar district. The HC has instructed the ASI to provide an updated report within six weeks after receiving the survey.

Coming back to the Supreme Court's order, in an interim direction, the top court said that no action should be taken without its permission on the basis of the outcome of the survey. It also clarified that no physical excavation should be taken in disputed sites which will change its character.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque. It is believed that Raja Bhoj, a Hindu king, had installed the statue of Vagdevi in Bhojshala in 1034 AD. Hindu groups say the British took this statue to London in 1875. As per the agreement established by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays, while Hindus perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notices to the Centre, Madhya Pradesh government, ASI and others on the plea filed by Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society challenging the March 11 order of the MP High Court on scientific survey.

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks. In the interim, no action should be taken without the leave of this court on the outcome of the ordered impugned survey. It is made clear that no physical excavation should be taken which will change the character of the premises in question," the bench said.

(With inputs from PTI)

