SC on Pegasus row: Asks ‘What’s wrong if a country is using a spyware’, says won’t disclose report due to security

The Supreme Court of India has posted a batch of pleas related to the use of Israeli Pegasus software for alleged snooping for hearing on July 30. The apex court is looking into allegations of government use of the software.

According to an ANI report, the Supreme Court asked “what’s wrong if a country is using a spyware?” and observed that having spyware is not wrong by itself, adding: “against whom you are using is the question. You can’t sacrifice security of nation.”

“If the spyware is used against a civil society person then it will be looked at,” the SC added.

Supreme Court: ‘Individual Concerns Will be Addressed’ Further, the SC on April 29 said that while it “will not disclose any report that touches the security and sovereignty of the country”, it is open to addressing “individual apprehensions of privacy breach”, PTI reported.

An SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the technical committee's report “should not be made a document for discussion on the streets”. It added that the Court will “examine to what extent the technical panel report can be shared with individuals”.

The bench stated: “Any report which touches the security and sovereignty of the country will not be touched. But individuals who want to know whether they are included, that can be informed. Yes, individual apprehension must be addressed but it cannot be made a document for discussion on the streets.” The SC will next hear the matter on July 30.

‘Over 300 Indian Numbers Pontential targets via Pegasus’ During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there is a United States district court judgment. “WhatsApp itself has disclosed here. Not a third party. WhatsApp has said about the hacking,” Sibal said.

Further, an international media consortium had reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers are on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.