SC proposes expert panel to examine Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant's future
The apex court outlined the committee's responsibilities, including assessing whether an industry like a copper smelter can be situated in Thoothukudi and under what conditions it may operate.
The Supreme Court proposed the formation of an expert committee on Wednesday to examine the future of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. This comes in response to Vedanta's appeal against the closure of the plant by the Tamil Nadu government.
