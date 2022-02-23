The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by CBSE and other boards including ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The top court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar observed that these kinds of petitions are misleading and give false hope to students.

“This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing," said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

“Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs," the bench observed.

The plea, filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and others, was mentioned before the SC for urgent listing.

The counsel, appearing for the petitioners, told the SC bench earlier that the SC had passed orders in 2020 and 2021 regarding classes 10 and 12 board examinations and this year also, the same problem is there.

“Last year, there was a scheme after your lordships intervention. This year also, we require some sort of solution otherwise this is going to drag," he had said, adding that this will affect further admissions and future of students will be in peril.

The SC bench on Tuesday asked the counsel whether the examinations have commenced or are yet to commence.

The counsel said that examination of the Madhya Pradesh board has commenced.

“Even though the corona situation has improved, the classes have not completed... Unless the course is completed, you should not conduct the examination. This is going to delay further. CBSE has not proposed any scheme," he had said.

The bench initially asked the counsel to serve advance copy of the plea to the standing counsel for the CBSE.

When the lawyer said he would try to serve advance copy of the petition to all the respondents, the bench granted liberty to serve the standing counsel for the concerned respondents.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26.

On Monday, the matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

The counsel had told the CJI-led bench that physical examination should not be conducted due to the pandemic.

The bench had said that the matter would be listed before a bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar.

On June 17, 2021, the SC had approved the assessment schemes of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the CBSE, which had adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students of 12th standard based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

The CBSE had said it would evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11, and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, mid-term, and pre-board tests in class 12.

It had said that marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on the CBSE portal would be also considered in deciding the final results.

