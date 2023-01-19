SC refuses to stay 1,337 cr fine on Google, tech giant to pay 10% for now

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain Google’s plea against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing interim stay on ₹1,337 crore penalty on the technology giant for the alleged anti-competitive practices. The court has sent Google’s plea back to the Tribunal, asking the latter to decide the case by 31 March.

The Supreme Court has granted one-week time to Google India to comply with the NCLAT order, directing the technology giant to deposit 10 per cent of ₹1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala granted the US firm seven days to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google has also been asked to approach the NCLAT within three working days from Thursday for seeking adjudication on its appeal against the CCI order. Earlier, the NCLAT had refused to interfere on the order of the competition regulator, asking Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount.

Appearing for the CCI, Additional Solicitor General of India N Venkataraman had earlier told the Supreme Court that Google was taking different standards in Europe and India. He said that Google had complied with a similar order passed by European Commission.

In October 2022, the competition commission had imposed a penalty of ₹1,337 crore on the search engine company for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile ecosystem. It aso directed the tech giant to stop and desist from involving itself in anti-competitive practices.

Google challenged the CCI order in the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued by the regulator.

