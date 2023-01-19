SC refuses to stay 1,337 cr fine on Google, tech giant to pay 10% for now

Home / News / SC refuses to stay CCI fine of 1337 cr on Google, asks tech giant to deposit 10% penalty amount

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain Google’s plea against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing interim stay on 1,337 crore penalty on the technology giant for the alleged anti-competitive practices. The court has sent Google’s plea back to the Tribunal, asking the latter to decide the case by 31 March.

The Supreme Court has granted one-week time to Google India to comply with the NCLAT order, directing the technology giant to deposit 10 per cent of 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala granted the US firm seven days to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google has also been asked to approach the NCLAT within three working days from Thursday for seeking adjudication on its appeal against the CCI order. Earlier, the NCLAT had refused to interfere on the order of the competition regulator, asking Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount. 

Appearing for the CCI, Additional Solicitor General of India N Venkataraman had earlier told the Supreme Court that Google was taking different standards in Europe and India. He said that Google had complied with a similar order passed by European Commission.

In October 2022, the competition commission had imposed a penalty of 1,337 crore on the search engine company for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile ecosystem. It aso directed the tech giant to stop and desist from involving itself in anti-competitive practices.

Google challenged the CCI order in the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued by the regulator.

(With inputs from agency)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
SC refuses to entertain Google’s plea against NCLAT order refusing interim stay on ₹1,337 crore penalty on it (Reuters)

SC refuses to stay 1,337 cr fine on Google, tech giant to pay 10% for now

2 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Representative image

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order permitting rival Shyam Sel to submit revised bid

2 min read . 18 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout