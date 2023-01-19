SC refuses to stay 1,337 cr fine on Google, tech giant to pay 10% for now

SC refuses to stay CCI fine of ₹1337 cr on Google, asks tech giant to deposit 10% penalty amount2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM IST
- The Supreme Court also asked Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount in seven days
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain Google’s plea against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing interim stay on ₹1,337 crore penalty on the technology giant for the alleged anti-competitive practices. The court has sent Google’s plea back to the Tribunal, asking the latter to decide the case by 31 March.