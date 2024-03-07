SC rejects MakeMyTrip's trademark claim against Google
MakeMyTrip argued that when users search on Google, a picture of Booking.com appears at the top, while MakeMyTrip appears below it. MakeMyTrip claimed that Google charges for this, and Booking.com gains more prominence despite using MakeMyTrip's trademark, thus benefiting from its reputation.
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant relief to the online travel company MakeMyTrip in its claim against Google, alleging trademark infringement through the Google Ads program.
