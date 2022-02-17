Supreme Court has set aside Punjab & Haryana High Court order staying the Haryana govt's law on providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs for local candidates.

The apex court has asked HC to decide on the issue within a month and direct the state govt not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being.

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order staying the Haryana govt's law on providing 75% reservation in pvt sector jobs for local candidates; asks HC to decide on the issue within a month and direct State govt not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being pic.twitter.com/1NCMT20mhC — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

The order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The high court, had on February 3, granted the interim stay on the Haryana government law based on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state, including in Gurugram.

