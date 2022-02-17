Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Haryana's 75% quota for locals in private jobs: SC sets aside high court order

Haryana's 75% quota for locals in private jobs: SC sets aside high court order

The apex court has asked HC to decide on the issue within a month,
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Livemint

Haryana's 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs: SC has asked HC to decide on the issue within a month 

Supreme Court has set aside Punjab & Haryana High Court order staying the Haryana govt's law on providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs for local candidates. 

The apex court has asked HC to decide on the issue within a month and direct the state govt not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being.

The order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The high court, had on February 3, granted the interim stay on the Haryana government law based on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state, including in Gurugram.

