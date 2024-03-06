SC orders fresh dialogue between Centre and Kerala to resolve borrowing dispute

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government and the Centre to hold another round of dialogue to resolve the dispute arising from the limits imposed by the Centre on the state's borrowing powers.

An apex court bench led by justices Surya Kant and K.V. Vishwanathan proposed a meeting of key officials from both sides, a suggestion that the parties accepted.

The bench also recommended that Kerala should consider accepting a sum of ₹13,608 crore previously offered by the central government and seek additional funds thereafter. Additionally, it emphasized that the central government should not insist on Kerala withdrawing its legal challenge as a precondition for dialogue, affirming the state's entitlement to legal action.

The case was adjourned without a set date for next hearing. However, either party may request a hearing if the talks do not lead to a resolution.

In the previous hearing, the Kerala government had informed the court that talks with the Centre had failed due to the condition imposed by the Centre, requiring Kerala to withdraw the legal suit to seek borrowing. The court expressed reluctance to interfere in the suit, considering it a financial issue between the Union and the State.

In the preceding proceedings, the Kerala government stated that while all the states in India had received ₹5,000 crore for power sector reforms, Kerala was denied this allocation due to the lawsuit. The state argued that it had been over-borrowing due to investments in education and health, yet it was penalized for its progress in human development indices.

In response, the Centre claimed offers made during negotiations were in the spirit of federalism, mentioning an offer of ₹13,608 crore straight away but conditioned on Kerala withdrawing the legal suit. The Centre also said that the Kerala's borrowing limit had exceeded by over 20% and it needed to meet terms and conditions for its power sector reforms.

The lawsuit filed by the Kerala government contended that the finance ministry had imposed a net borrowing ceiling on the state, restricting its borrowings from all sources, including the open market. In response, the Centre attributed any financial stress faced by the state to mismanagement.

According to the Union government, "substantial financial resources" had been provided to the Kerala government from 2020-21 to 2023-24 over and above the amount recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. One of these was the payment of ₹14,505 crore as a "back-to-back loan to meet GST compensation shortfall".

The Centre said public finance management being a national issue has a bearing on the credit rating of the country.

In December, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a reply in Parliament, had clarified that there was no proposal to relax the existing terms for borrowing capacity of state governments, including Kerala, for 2023-24.

