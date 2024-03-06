SC orders fresh dialogue between Centre and Kerala to resolve borrowing dispute
The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice K.V. Vishwanathan, suggested Kerala accept ₹13,608 crore offered by the Central government and make a case for further allocation.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government and the Centre to hold another round of dialogue to resolve the dispute arising from the limits imposed by the Centre on the state's borrowing powers.
