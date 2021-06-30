The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the government to frame rules within six weeks on payment of ex gratia to the families of those who have died of covid-19, noting that the Prime Minister-headed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) “failed to perform its statutory duty" by not envisaging a compensation scheme.

However, the bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M.R. Shah clarified that the amount of ex gratia cannot be fixed by the court and that the Centre and NDMA should determine the quantum after taking into account their policies, other relief and mitigation measures already put in place.

Currently, there is no scheme for ex gratia payment for covid deaths due to the absence of any such provision under the ‘minimum standards of relief’ declared by NDMA for the pandemic. The Centre has also asked states not to use disaster relief funds to pay compensation to the kin of those who died of covid. Some states such as Bihar, Karnataka and Delhi have been paying compensation for covid deaths from individual chief ministers’ relief funds.

The bench held that it was the duty of the NDMA to issue uniform guidelines on ex gratia payment to “avoid any heart-burning and discriminatory treatment" for victims residing in different states.

“We direct NDMA to recommend guidelines for ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life to family members of the persons who died due to covid-19 as mandated under Section 12(iii) of Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005 for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to the persons affected by disaster, over and above the guidelines already recommended," ordered the bench.

The court rejected the Centre’s contention that it was not bound to make ex gratia payments since covid was different from natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and therefore, the Disaster Management Act will have to be interpreted to mean that such a scheme on ex gratia was only recommendatory and not mandatory. The government’s affidavit also stated that an ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh cannot be paid for covid deaths as it is beyond fiscal affordability, and the finances of Central and state governments are under severe strain.

Dissatisfied with these submissions, the bench underlined that section 12 of the DMA used the word ‘shall’ twice in propounding that guidelines have to be made “ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life", damage to houses and restoration of means of livelihood.

“Therefore, it is the statutory duty cast upon the National Authority to recommend guidelines for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to persons affected by disaster, which shall include the reliefs, as stated hereinabove. The language used in the provision is very plain and unambiguous," said the bench, as it shot down the Centre’s plea that the word ‘shall’ in the provision should be read as ‘may’.

Emphasizing that the beneficial provision of the legislation must be literally construed so as to fulfil the statutory purpose and not to frustrate it, the bench noted that once covid had been notified as a disaster, it was mandatory to contemplate a scheme for ex gratia for loss of life due to the infection.

“Not recommending any guidelines for ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life due to covid pandemic, while recommending other guidelines for the minimum standards of relief, it can be said that the National Authority has failed to perform its statutory duty cast under Section 12 and, therefore, a writ of mandamus is to be issued to the National Authority to recommend appropriate guidelines for ex gratia assistance," maintained the bench.

The bench also noted that there was no document on record to show that after a recommendation of the Finance Commission against a scheme for ex gratia, there was any decision made by the PM-led NDMA, which was statutorily mandated to issue these guidelines.

“Ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life is part of minimum standards of relief, which must be considered by the National Authority while providing for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to the persons affected by disaster—in the present case, covid-19 pandemic," said the court.

At the same time, the bench highlighted that the courts must draw a line when it comes to matters of financial implications and is cognizant that covid-19 is different from the other disasters/natural disasters for which ex gratia assistance is provided.

No state or country has unlimited resources, said the bench, pointing out that the central government was also required to take various measures in different sectors, such as public health, employment and providing food and shelter to people and migrants.

“There shall not be any justification to provide for the same amount by way of ex gratia assistance as provided in the case of other disasters/natural disasters, i.e., ₹4 lakh. The government has to decide its own priorities and reliefs to different sectors for different reliefs...What reasonable amount to be offered towards ex gratia aid is left to the wisdom of National Authority," said the court.

