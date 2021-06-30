SC tells Centre to pay ex gratia to kin of covid dead

The court rejected the Centre’s contention that it was not bound to make ex gratia payments since covid was different from natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and therefore, the Disaster Management Act will have to be interpreted to mean that such a scheme on ex gratia was only recommendatory and not mandatory. The government’s affidavit also stated that an ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh cannot be paid for covid deaths as it is beyond fiscal affordability, and the finances of Central and state governments are under severe strain.