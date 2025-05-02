Scary visuals! Tourist mistakes crocodile for statue. What happens next will shock you

What was supposed to be a peaceful visit to a lush mangrove park turned into a nightmare straight out of a horror film. A shocking incident unfolded at Kabug Mangrove Park in Zamboanga Sibugay, a serene wetland in the Philippines popular among tourists and nature lovers. According to Cosmo, a 29-year-old man was exploring the park when he spotted what appeared to be an uncannily lifelike crocodile “statue”.

Intrigued, the man reportedly stepped into the shallow water to snap a selfie with the statue. Moments later, to his horror and the screams of stunned onlookers, the crocodile sprang to life, clamping its massive jaws around him and dragging him violently into the murky water.

The reptile, estimated to be 15 feet long, launched into a predatory ambush, displaying the brutal efficiency crocodiles are known for—pulling the man deeper in an apparent attempt to drown and dismember him.

A chaotic 30-minute rescue operation ensued as park personnel and a trained crocodile handler fought to save the man’s life. After a prolonged struggle, they managed to free him from the crocodile’s grip, though he had already sustained grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors performed emergency treatment, including more than 50 stitches to treat extensive lacerations.

A video of the aftermath, shared by Police Sergeant Joel Sajolga, showed the injured man disoriented and behind a protective cage, clearly shaken. Sajolga’s accompanying caption said: “This man did a stupid thing and got trapped.”

The video and story quickly went viral, sparking widespread disbelief and criticism on social media. Many questioned how anyone could mistake a real crocodile for a statue in a park known for housing wild animals.