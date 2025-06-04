India's drug regulator plans overhaul of Schedule H for prescription medicines
Schedule H includes drugs that cannot be purchased or sold on retail without a doctor’s prescription. This overhaul will involve updating the list of prescription drugs by incorporating new medicines and formulations that have been introduced in the market in the recent past.
New Delhi: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's top drug regulator, is planning a complete overhaul of medicines listed under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which governs the sale of prescription drugs, said an official aware of the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.